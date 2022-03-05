



The Provincial Firefighters Consortium reinforces its fleet of vehicles with the incorporation of eleven new pickups that will go to the central fire stations of each of the eight operational areas of the service -Dénia, Benidorm, Alcoi, Elda, Elche, Orihuela, Torrevieja and Sant Vicent del Raspeig-, as well as the Special Rescue Group.

The president of the Diputación de Alicante, Carlos Mazón, presented the vehicles, that have had an investment of 380,000 euro and that, as he explained, “are suitable for carrying out management and rescue tasks in all types of firefighting interventions, fire and rescue.

The vehicles, with connectable 4×4 traction are Mitsubishi L-200 models, have a double cabin for five seats and are equipped with snorkel and wading kits for flooding, acoustic and optical signalling bridge with emergency lights and siren, rear vision camera, tyres suitable for snow and mud and radio-communications system.

In addition, the three vans that will be destined for the Special Rescue Group have a chest on the roof to transport the rescue stretcher, among other elements.

“At the Alicante Provincial Council we always work to provide our troops with the most modern equipment in order to provide the best possible service to citizens,” said Mazón, who added that “all the vehicles are state-of-the-art and have extraordinary material and protection. We are a reference Fire Station in Spain and we will continue to be so thanks to investments as important as this one”.