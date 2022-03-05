



Travelling the nearly 3,000 kilometres by car, crossing up to ten countries, with the few personal belongings that could be taken at the last moment, it is estimated that up to a thousand Ukrainians have arrived in the Valencian Community in a week since the first Russian attacks.

The Valencian Community is established as a destination for many of them due to the previous large community of Ukrainians, 21,000 according to official records, but which would be extended to 30,000, who live in Valencian towns. For this reason, the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has said that “an important contingent is being prepared”.

The Vice President and Minister of Inclusive Policies, Mónica Oltra, recalls that at this time there are 200 places already prepared in the regional care system for people who are arriving, “but this is changing every day”. “There is a contingent prepared for that first reception in conditions of tranquillity, comfort and security,” she explains.

Meanwhile, a cooperation convoy is being organised based on the solidarity of all the Valencian points to send food, pharmaceutical material or clothing to people who suffer aggression in the territory. Of this, Puig highlights the “great dose of solidarity” of the Valencian people and that he hopes that the truck will leave “in a matter of days”.