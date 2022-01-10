



While Torrevieja remains the only health authority with an index below 1,000, this Monday has seen the incidence of coronavirus in the province of Alicante reach the highest value of the entire pandemic, with 1,762.65 active cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The sixth wave of the pandemic already exceeds the third in the spread of infections, during which the peak was 1,541.

Since the previous update of the data of the Ministry of Health, at the end of last week, 7,969 new cases have been registered, which, together with a much lower number of discharges shows that 32,346 people are sick with the virus, 4,767 more than the number just four days ago.

The Alcoy health department has once again registered the worst figures in the province, and in the entire Valencian Community, which was also the case during the third wave of the pandemic just a year ago. In just four days, 1,214 infections have been added, and the number of sick people has risen to 3,864, almost a thousand more than at the end of last week. Therefore, the incidence rises to 2,826.3, well above the rest of health areas, which it has also surpassed in an increase in active cases.

Among the main towns in the area, the highest index is that of Banyeres, where the 335 affected resulted in a rate of 4,724.96. It is followed by Ibi, with 801 active cases and an incidence of 3,399.25, and Onil also shows seriously high values ​​of 236 patients and 3,105.26 incidence. Meanwhile, active cases in Alcoy are 1,644 with a rate of 2,769.82. Castalla, Muro and Cocentaina also have indexes above 2,000.

At the end of last week, the health department of Alcoy was the only one in the province with an incidence of more than 2,000, but that is no longer the case. Elda, 2,153.32; Dénia, with 2,133.92; and Elche-Hospital General, with 2,064.62, also exceed that number.

In Upper and Middle Vinalopó, the most worrying situation is in Biar, where 184 of its 3,700 residents are ill, resulting in a rate of 5,034.2. The data from Pinoso and Sax is also extreme, with 276 and 309 active cases, respectively, and incidences of 3,439.25 and 3,134.19. In the municipality of Elda it is at 2,001.4, with 1,057 affected, while Monóvar and Petrer are between 2,000 and 3,000.

Meanwhile, in the Marina Alta it is another medium-sized town that has the worst figures: the situation continues to be complicated in Orba, where active cases are already 116 and the incidence is 5,197.13.

Another municipality in a delicate situation is El Verger, with 190 patients and a rate of 4,034.83.

Among the towns with more than 5,000 inhabitants, the only one with an index above 3,000 is Ondara, with 3,547.2 and 251 affected. However, Pego and Pedreguer are very close behind, with 2,980.36 and 2,918.41, respectively, and 302 and 230 active cases. In Dénia the incidence is 2,171.53 and the number of patients 930. Almost identical rates are registered in Xàbia and Benissa.

Closer to home, in the city of Elche, the average incidence is 1,717.89, but it should be taken into account that the western half of the municipality belongs to the Elche-Crevillent health authority, where the rate is much lower but equally extreme: 1,131.09.

Another department that slightly exceeds the provincial average is the General Hospital of Alicante, with 1,781.09, a figure somewhat higher than that for the capital itself, which stands at 1,696.09. San Vicente del Raspeig is also above the average: 2,126.22.

The average for the department of Sant Joan d’Alacant is 1,675.28, and in the Marina Baixa 1,593.28. At a local level, Benidorm is at 1,615.33, below the figure for the province as a whole.

The Orihuela health authority registers 1,314.26 while Torrevieja continues to be the only authority that remains below a thousand active cases per 100,000 inhabitants, at 953.37. The data is higher than is was at the end of last week, but there are only 65 more active cases, a small number compared to the rest of the province.

In terms of some of the more prominent towns and municipalities in the immediate area, Orihuela registers a rate of 1,026.69 and Torrevieja is 1,009.84.

Santa Pola 1711.56

San Miguel de Salinas 1172.18

Pilar de la Horadada 877.08

Los Montesinos 691.56

Rojales 563.85

San Fulgencio 557.55