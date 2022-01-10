



The Ministry of Health has notified a total of 29,347 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen test following the weekend. With this update, the total number of positives stands at 742,333 people. The new cases by province are 3,632 in Castellón (84,128 in total); 11,014 in Alicante (268,146), and 14,701 in Valencia (390,058).

At the same time there have also been 12,066 discharges to patients with coronavirus taking the number of people who have overcome the disease since the pandemic began in the Valencian Community amounts to 621,316 people. By provinces, they are distributed: 69,550 in Castellón, 223,716 in Alicante and 327,994 in Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 1,374 people admitted, 201 of them in the ICU: 202 in the province of Castellón, 27 in the ICU; 458 in the province of Alicante (62 more than in the last update on Friday), 70 of them in the ICU (four less than three days ago) ; and 714 in the province of Valencia, 104 in the ICU.

22 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update. These are people who died over the past week and notified after the update on Friday 7.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 8,219: 928 in the province of Castellón, 3,161 in the province of Alicante (twelve more with respect to those notified on the 7th) and 4,130 in Valencia. There are 12 women, between 37 and 93 years old, and 10 men, between 50 and 83 years old.

According to the data recorded, there are currently 124,239 active cases, which represents 16.48% of the total positives.