



The news in not so much about Umtiti’s acceptance of a new contract at reduced wages but more about the fact that his gesture has allowed Barcelona to raise it’s ‘fair play’ quota which allows the former Man City striker, Ferran Torres, to be registered with the Spanish Professional Football League

Samuel Umtiti’s contract has been extended until 30 June 2026. It includes a clause agreeing to the French defender’s reduction of a part of the salary that he was due to receive in the year and a half remaining on his contract.

This contract extension does not entail any greater financial commitments for FC Barcelona with regard to the player.

In a press statement FC Barcelona said that it wishes to publicly express its gratitude to Samuel Umtiti for his willingness and the affection that he has demonstrated towards the club. Through this contract extension, FC Barcelona will now be able to increase its ‘financial fair play’ quota and thus register Ferran Torres with the Spanish Professional Football League.

Images:FC Barcelona