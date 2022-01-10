



The four-year-old girl who was admitted to hospital in serious condition after an inflatable children’s attraction was lifted into the air and blown across the fairground by the wind at the Mislata fair (Valencia) has died.

This is the second fatality arising from the accident that occurred on January 4, following confirmation of the death of an eight-year-old girl a day after the accident. In addition, a further seven other children were injured.

“We have to regret the death of the second girl who was seriously injured and admitted due to the accident at the fairground attraction,” said the City Council through a message on the social network Twitter.

Mislata has declared a period of official mourning until next Wednesday at noon, thus suspending all planned municipal events.

In addition, they have conveyed the condolences and all the solidarity of the town of Mislata to the family and relatives of the girl who has lost her life.

In a statement, it isreported that police proceedings are still being carried out and that the investigation of the Scientific Police continues to clarify the facts and determine the responsibilities.

The Mislata City Council has again thanked the health services, security forces and firefighters for their “extraordinary professionalism”.

As a consequence of this sad outcome, the debate of the PSPV-PSOE primaries in the province of Valencia, scheduled for this Monday at 12 noon, has been cancelled.