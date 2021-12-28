Volunteers sought for established Torrevieja Charity





Are you a retired Professional, living here in Spain? Are you thinking about doing something worthwhile with your spare time and at the same time looking for someway to channel your experience?

Reach Out Torrevieja is an established and vital charity supporting 50/55 homeless on our streets here in Torrevieja, we also have over 45 families relying upon us for vital lifesaving support.

We shortly will have a vacancy for a President, Vice President, Treasurer and a Company Secretary to lead our successful and established charity into its next chapter. The working hours of the position are 10am to 2pm (not every day), along with occasional face to face meetings and events within the local community.

The position would ideally suit someone who has experience of running a small to medium sized operation or at the very least has run their own business, holds honesty and integrity at the forefront of their personal values and ideally has some demonstrable people management and leadership skill and who has a financial or administration background.

This is an exciting and rare opportunity to become part of and help lead an established and well-respected organisation and help make a positive difference and impact to our community.

For more information and details how to apply, please email us at president@reachouttorrevieja.eu or call us between 10am and 2pm on +34 965 713 063

We also need volunteers to help out in our Torrevieja shop.

Could you spare 4 hours a week or more, do you wish you could do something worthwhile and important to help your local community?

If so, then we at Reach Out Torrevieja would love to hear from you. We currently have vacancies for volunteers from all walks of life to help out in our busy shop in the heart of Torrevieja.

We provide vital lifesaving support for the homeless on our streets and desperately need volunteers to work in our busy shop, including cashiers, and warehouse and office people or even driving our van helping to make deliveries and collections locally.

Our hours are flexible and all we ask is that you commit at least 4 hours a day, at least once a week, or more if you are able. We are a fun, family orientated organisation and you’ll get to make lots of new friends as well as providing a vital service for your local community. Interested?

Then please email us at president@reachouttorrevieja.eu or call us between 10am and 2pm on +34 965 713 063