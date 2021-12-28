Ximo Puig advocates creating training and employment opportunities for young people





The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, has made it a priority of the Consell to strengthen the competitiveness of the productive fabric by creating training and employment opportunities for young people, a path that he has also indicated, strengthens in the face of future crises.

This was expressed during the award ceremony of the Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness (Ivace) scholarships to the young beneficiaries of the latest edition of the Ivace Exterior and Ivace Exportation + Employment programs. The minister for Sustainable Economy, Productive Sectors, Trade and Labour, Rafa Climent, also participated in the event.

The head of the Consell has highlighted the high rate of labour insertion of these scholarships, which have doubled since 2014 and which, as announced, will be expanded next year. “You are the hope of this Community”, said the president, addressing the new scholarship holders, who highlighted the importance of training to consolidate the creation of quality employment and a more competitive production model.

In this sense, the president has been in favour of making all the tools available to the young people of the Community to favour their labour insertion at the end of their studies, and has underlined the usefulness of the Ivace scholarships, which have allowed the 90% of the young people who benefit from them have obtained a job linked to foreign trade. In addition, the number of scholarships awarded under these programs has doubled since 2014, from 29 to 70.

“That is the objective: to strengthen companies and facilitate a life project for our young people,” said the president.

New Ivace I + I scholarships

For his part, in his speech, Rafa Climent has announced the publication of a new scholarship program in 2022. “These are the Ivace Internationalisation + Innovation (I + I) scholarships, with which we seek to provide companies and entities in the Community Valencian of qualified personnel specialised in digital strategies to increase competitiveness and international sales “, he indicated.

From the Department of Sustainable Economy, Climent pointed out, “we keep our attention on the economic recovery after a complex time and our commitment to creating new opportunities for young people who are starting their career path”.

“It is necessary to offer new job opportunities and specialisation to our young people,” he also stressed during the event.