DGT Reinforces Telematic Management of Services





The General Directorate of Traffic is reinforcing telematic services, so that there will be less of a need to attend their offices to carry out traffic-based functions, so that most of the procedures related to driving licences or vehicles can be done remotely.

The objective is to “continue improving citizen communication with the Administration” to make it more convenient, faster and with the same guarantees as if it were in person.

In the Electronic Office, you can find and carry out everything related to the holder’s driving licence or vehicle: request a duplicate of the licence, a temporary withdrawal, the payment of a fine or consult important information related to the DGT. It is accessible in all the official languages ​​of the State (Spanish, Catalan, Basque and Galician) and also in German, French and English.

In addition, throughout the last semester of the year, new functionalities have been implemented in the miDGT app, such as the possibility of registering a regular driver of a vehicle; identifying the driver in the event of a complaint; consult the grade of an exam or request a prior appointment among others.

Looking ahead to 2022, work is being done to request a duplicate of the vehicle’s physical documentation from the app, write down a temporary cancellation or geolocate the closest centres of interest such as ITVs, driver recognition centres, driving schools or authorised centres of vehicle treatment.

The miDGT application allows the driver or owner of a vehicle to carry both the driving licence and the rest of the vehicle documentation with full legal validity throughout the national territory. Since its launch in March 2020, the app has had almost 5 million downloads. During this time, 10 million accesses to digital driving and circulation permits have been requested, 500,000 updates have been made to contact and address information, 65,000 rates have been acquired through the app or more than 50,000 vehicle reports have been generated, among other functionalities.

In addition, through the Electronic Headquarters, the DGT has also created a series of specific tools so that companies and other administrations can communicate and develop their work electronically.

These are some: AUES (Computer system for driving schools to process their students’ exams online), SIPP (Information System of Permit for Points for municipalities and entities with competence to sanction in traffic matters) or the computer system for Centres of Recognition of Drivers.