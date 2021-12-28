Valencia authorises extraordinary New Year’s Eve parties





The Service of Shows and Public Establishments of the Department of Justice, Interior and Public Administration inthe Valencia region has authorised the celebration of two extraordinary parties on the occasion of New Year’s Eve in Valencia and Castelló.

In addition, it has received 27 other requests for parties and celebrations in 18 towns of the Valencian Community that do not require a specific administrative authorisation since they do not imply an increase in the usual capacity, the installation of stages or the modification of the technical conditions. In these cases, only a responsible declaration is necessary.

The establishments that have communicated said responsible statements to celebrate New Year’s Eve parties and cotillions are located in 18 municipalities. Of them, nine belong to the province of Alicante (Alicante, Alcoi, Calp, Guardamar del Segura, Los Montesinos, Orihuela, Santa Pola, San Fulgencio and Xàbia); five to Castellón (Benicàssim, Castelló de la Plana, Torreblanca, Vall d’Uixò and Vila-real); and four to Valencia (Alfafar, Museros, Torrent and València).

To these celebrations must be added the two authorisations for extraordinary parties in Valencia, which will take place in the Veles e Vents building with a capacity of 772 people, and in the Julieta de Castelló Restaurant, with capacity for 400 people.

However, all the premises must comply with the measures decreed by the Generalitat to stop the Coronavirus. Thus, the request for the Covid-19 passport will be required in all catering establishments; the use of the mask whenever you are not eating or drinking; and a safety distance of at least 1.5 meters if sitting.

Finally, the Minister of Justice, Interior and Public Administration, Gabriela Bravo, has made a “call for the responsibility of citizens to celebrate the end of the year with prudence and prioritise their health and that of their families.” She also thanked the effort of the leisure business “to adapt quickly and collaborate in the fight against the pandemic, generally complying with the preventive measures decreed by the Generalitat.”