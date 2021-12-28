



The Torrevieja City Council has said that, due to the high-risk situation with Covid-19 and, by having the decision making responsibility for such activities transferred from the Generalitat to the municipalities, it has finally decided to cancel the festivities planned for the “Children’s Evening” and “New Year’s Eve”.

Both events were scheduled to take place in the Plaza de la Constitución and El Escenario de la Plaza- on Thursday 30 and Friday 31 December, respectively.

The Department of Festivities has expressed its regret at having to make this decision, especially “as it is not possible to guarantee the permanent use of masks during the celebrations, since the events that celebrate the traditional farewell of the old and welcome of the new year with the grapes, toasts as well as hugging and kissing”. The City Council had awarded a minor contract in mid-December for the celebration of these events at a cost of 8,000 euros.

However, the celebration of the traditional Three Kings Parade, the Cavalcade of Their Majesties, The Three Wise Men from the East, is still planned to go ahead on January 5, starting at 5:30 p.m., from the fishing port enclosure. But at the same time, the council has appealed to the general public to act responsibly when it comes to complying with all prevention and safety measures, as well as social distancing between all people.

They also remind children that the call for the delivery of the letters of Their Majesties The Three Wise Men in the presence of the Royal Pages, will take place on January 3 and 4, in the Plaza de la Constitución from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In Torrelamata the Pajes Reales will be on January 4 in the Plaza de Encarnación Puchol from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.