CD MURADA founding member Jose Tomas ‘El Sánchez’ has sadly died.

A statement from the club said:

“It is with great sadness to announce the death of our colleague, partner and founding member of the club Jose Tomas ‘El Sánchez’.

“He was part of the group of people who founded the Murada Sports Club and he always stood out for his collaborative nature and his involvement in the world of football.

“The club adds to the pain of his family, and mourns the loss of this great MURADEÑO.”