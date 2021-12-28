



Officers from the Guardia Civil in Torrevieja arrested two young people, aged 20 and 22 and of Albanian nationality, who are attributed to the alleged commission of four robberies with force in towns of Valencia and Murcia, a crime of documentary falsification and another of resistance and disobedience for trying to flee when discovered.

The courts have remanded the two men in custody whilst the Guardia Civil recovered various pieces of jewellery valued at 116,040 euro.

The officers from the Guardia Civil were carrying out a crime prevention device in a residential area when they observed a car approaching. Upon noticing the presence of the patrol, the car abruptly diverted its trajectory. Several patrol vehicles began a pursuit of the suspect vehicle that was trying to flee at full speed, managing to catch up shortly after.

The two men who were traveling in the car got out and tried to continue their escape on foot but were caught. The officers proceeded to identify them and search the interior of the vehicle to try to find out what they were hiding, finding among the effects they were carrying, several items of jewellery and 500 euro in cash.

An investigation they found that the jewels had been stolen from a home in Caravaca de la Cruz, in the Region of Murcia. In addition, the same men are believed to have robbed three other homes in the towns of Eliana and San Antonio de Benagéber (Valencia).

The investigators found out that the men were monitoring the chosen homes, waiting for the residents to leave, from inside a vehicle with a false number plate. Later, by jumping the perimeter walls, and fracturing the main door or the window, they accessed the interior of the houses, where they stole the jewels and the cash they found.