



The Councillor for Culture of the Torrevieja City Council, Antonio Quesada, together with the Manager of the Municipal Institute of Culture “Joaquín Chapaprieta”, Miguel Fernández, and the coordinator of culture, Manuel Esteban Moreno, have presented the Cultural Program of Winter 2021/2022, which includes the months of January, February and March, and is made up of approximately 40 musical and theatrical events. The schedule was approved in the last session of the Governing Board of the “Joaquín Chapaprieta” Municipal Institute of Culture.

In the month of January we have a total of 6 music shows, of which in addition to the traditional New Year and Three Kings concerts of the Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra, we have the privilege of having, on January 15, the “ National Orchestra of Spain ” at the Torrevieja International Auditorium

It will be a quarter full of magic, of dance by the Soul Dance Academy. We will also have humour, with a theatrical circus show called “Parüa”, which will be on January 22 at the Municipal Theatre, and which this year has received the award for the best circus show from the 2021 Valencia Performing Arts Awards.

We continue with the II Cycle of Music with organ: Organ Metal, which will be at the Arciprestal Temple of the Immaculate Conception, on January 29, February 6 and March 6, which is a cycle directed by Jorge Carrasco and that we will have the possibility to enjoy the best classical music.

We also have operatic shows, the first one entitled “Operámida” which will be held on January 30, at the Municipal Theatre of Torrevieja. It is an opera for children, where they take an active part in the work and define it as: “a non-traditional show, since each performance becomes a unique and different experience”.

For adults, we will have the opera “Nabucco” by Guiseppe Verdi, on March 17th.

In this quarter we will continue with the works of “Theatre for everyone”, we will have the works: For +, on February 13 and Faboo on March 13. As stated by the councillor: “we want to continue in the wake of gaining interest in the theatre and instilling it in the little ones.”

We are also going to recover the Jazz and Swing cycle of “Palacio Fridays” on February 18 we have Randy Greer and on March 4 with the Swing group “O sister” recreating the golden age of vocal Jazz of the 20s and 30s of North America.

On March 11 we will have a classical dance show by “The Russian estate Academy Ballet” called “Gisele”, which will also feature a live symphony orchestra.

The II National Amateur Theatre Competition “Raúl Ferrández” will start again from March 21 to 25, and the awards ceremony will be held on World Theatre Day, March 27, that same day the play “La Mama ”, Written and directed by Jesús García Gallera.

The program also includes events by local entities such as the Torrevieja Carnival, the concerts of the Unión Musical Torrevejense band, the Ricardo Lafuente recital and many other works.

Tickets to all the shows will go on sale next week through the digital platform www.entradasatualcance.com and at www.bacantix.com, see below.