Puig confirms the restrictions for New Year’s Eve in the Region





The Generalitat Valenciana announced that it will maintain the current restrictive measures that it has implemented for this New Year’s Eve but has also asked people to avoid crowds on the last night of the year, as well as to use the mask in all areas.

The statements were made by the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, during a ceremony in Alicante where he also explained that another meeting of the Interdepartmental group will not be held this week, although there will be a meeting of the Interterritorial Commission. However, he has advocated “not to generate more uncertainty.”

As Puig explained, the possibility of forcing to request the Covid Passport on the terraces, which the Generalitat was considering a few days ago, is also paused for now. The president of the Generalitat has indicated that there are venues that already request it at a preventive level, and has insisted on maintaining the utmost prudence.

With regard to the Cabalgatas de Reyes Three Kings Parades, Puig has stressed that “each municipality and town has its characteristics” and a certain incidence, which is why it has opened the door for these celebrations to be authorised if they are “well organised and control can be maintained”.

After these assertions, all the restrictions and measures for New Year’s Eve and Three Kings in the Valencian Community are maintained, as well as the highlights of other important aspects in the current pandemic situation.

Masks

It is the measure applied by the national Government in the face of the Christmas holidays. The regulations now state that the mask is mandatory at any time on the public highway, although there are exceptions, and it is important to remember that the mandatory mask should be worn when alone on the street.

Pedro Sánchez imposed the mandatory nature of the mask and this is the only norm at the national level that is decreed in the face of the increase in infections caused by the omicron variant.

Valencian Covid Certificate

Since before the December bridge, it is mandatory to present the Covid certificate at various points in the Valencian Community, although as infections have risen, the Generalitat increased the list of places affected by this new measure.

The Valencian Covid certificate can be downloaded to the mobile phone and must be accompanied by the DNI or photo identity when accessing all the places where it is requested for access. Despite the beginning of childhood vaccination, those under 12 years of age are not required to present it.