



Local residents were aghast on Wednesday when a team of workmen from the Orihuela Ayuntamiento, turned up without any prior notification, and closed the 100 metres of paseo linking Aguamarina with Cabo Roig, depriving residents and tourists of one of the most beautiful views on the coast.

In terms of tourists, snce the Covid pandemic broke out in March 2020, the Costa Blanca has lost 80% of tourists from the United Kingdom, compared to the record-breaking year of 2019. The latest data published by airport operator Aena is of particular concern in view of the latest Omicrom variant.