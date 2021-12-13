



Starting December 15th is the William Hill World Darts Championships at Alexandra Palace, London, boasting a prize fund of £ 2,500,000, the winner taking home a cool £ 500,000. Even 1st round losers, many of whom are unknown names at present, will receive £ 7,500.

As expected, holder of the “Sid Waddell ” trophy, Gerwyn Price is favourite at 100/30, Michael van Gerwen 9/2 and Johnny Clayton a mouth-watering 6/1.

lf you have a spare 10 quid, you’ll get a run for your money on December 19th when former World Champ, Steve Beaton faces the crowd’s favourite Fallon Sherrock, in the 5-set confrontation. Not a forgone conclusion, but Sherrock l think to figure in round 2.

Just to whet your appetite, the PDC Worlds have produced nine 9 dart finishes. A highest 3 dart average of 114.05 by Michael van Gerwen in 2017, in his semi-final victory over Raymond van Barneveld, who incidentally holds the highest losing average of 109.34 in the same match.

Hyenas v Tiaras

Both sides fielded under strength teams, the non Covid bug doing it’s best to keep all at home. Lisa lvill producing Tiaras lone victory, sporting a deep Dominican Republic tan, making everyone else appear anaemic. lvill’s win didn’t occur until the 11th leg, the game well and truly over, but still a win and against the larger than life Alex Nikolov on D2.

lt was however Pat Schofield meriting MOTM with consistent high scoring. Notable efforts from the hosts came via Alan Havelock, 4×100,121 plus 2 outs and Paul Durrant 100,125,128,140 and 4 game shots earning MOTM.

Pint Depot Queens v Ale House Totties

Ale House girls got their first points of the season at the expense of the Royal ones, who remain pointless. Ruth Gwilliams D6 got the ball rolling, a lead extended at half time by Chris Hutchinson 110, Sharon Williams D2, and Marie Ross. The Queens responding via Rachel Broadhead finding D3 and D1.

Totties reeled off the first four singles courtesy of Williams, Henni Oortwijn to include 100, 2×80+, Gwilliams D14 and Nikki Dean D5. Lorraine Cox D5 and Ronnie Bowden 110, D1 taking the 11th and 12th legs. Broadhead and Hutchinson MOTM.

Ale House Lads v Hub Hellraisers

Graham White scored a fair share of his sides 701, (85,81,121) but the scores went wanting as the trio of Jane Chadwick, Cheryl McGlynn D3 and Sue Spiers opened the match to lead for the first and only time. Even without Dario Sierra the Lads are pretty useful. Andre Wing D20, and D1, Karl Mallinson D4, lan Phillips D10 and White D4 made it a 5-1 score at half time. Carol Peace 94,81,116 the main contributor for the Raisers.

Sue Spiers 95,108 narrowly lost out to Phillips D10 gaining the draw for the Lads, White outing on D18 for the match and 2 points. Thomas Harrison D7, Wing 100, D6, Mallinson D20, and Dale McGuiness D4 completing the twelve legs. MOTM – Wing – Peace.

Tipsy Toppers v The Gap.

Gap remain unbeaten after this visit to the Toppers. At 0-6 and half time the Toads Lee Maiden,118,100, 3×80+, Andy Gildea, 100,135,140 and Phil de Lacy 140, had put up a decent show, but not enough as the Gap out scored and finished all six legs in style. Darren Sanderson opened with an impressive T20, 20, D15 (110), adding a further 140, James Brown, 2×100, 121, 140, D20 and Sam Salt producing outs of 46, 74 and scores of 100,134.

Gaining both Gap points, Salt added 100,123 D4 for 0-7, Gordon Cowan hitting D4 after a 180. Steph Simpson overcame Sanderson for Toppers 1st with 137 D4, followed by their 2nd from Gildea 140, D20. Bliss Wright D4 and Carlos Escansiano D8, concluding the game. MOTM Salt, Gildea.

Dominos v Dannys

Doms may well look back on this game believing it was at least a point lost. Three nil up via Ray Hayes, Ben Kernaham, 59 out and Akash Panchal, 100, D1, Doms took only 2 more legs from the remaining 9. A cracking first pair, saw Alan Walker close on 113, opponents Panchal 2×100 and Steve Harding 120, breathing down their necks. Further wins from Bob Smith and Lesley Lumb made it 3 apiece at the break.

Lesley Lumb 2×100, D4 took the scalp of Panchal 125, Harding D9, adding a 4th for Doms and 4-4. The next 3 and 2 points went Dannys way, John Giggs, Walker 2×100 and Smith with the winning 7th leg. Ray Hayes 3×100+ narrowly missing out on MOTM which went Panchal’s way, Walker ( Dannys )

Boris Bears v Freakie Taverners

Bears let slip this match, 6-3 up with 3 to play, but couldn’t capitalise as Freakies reeled off the last 3 legs to gain a point. Bryan Livsey, Michelle Halliday, and Sharon Frain ensuring the traveling Freakies went home with a point. Barry Shingler found the maximum 4 game shots available, along with 8×80+ scores and a 123 earning him Bears MOTM. Freakies accolade went the way of Frain making the score 6-6, including 4×80+, 121 and 2 game shots.

Wee Rock Horrors v El Capitan

Good all-round scoring from the Caps, was the difference between these two in the first 6 legs. Graham Solomans and Andy Forrest gaining the Rocks spoils, the former outing on a fine 78. Olly Walker 121,125,95, D16 and Andres Liamazares 180, figuring foremost for the Caps.

Vycka Bobinas 2×100, D1, Walker, 140, and Aroldas, 95, 120, D2 made it 7 and 2 points for the visitors, Billy Dolling 100, D2 added a third for the Wee Rock. MOTM – Solomans and Liamazares.

Milos v Flyers

lt started well for Milos, Raul Rocomora taking the first on D2, the next six unfortunately going the way of the visitors. Tons from the hosts Steve Formby, Chelsea Campbell and Richie McSweeney not enough as the Flyers notched up 13×80+ scores and 7 tons, in the same time frame.

Jesus Madrid contributing 2×100, 140, 4×80+ and 2 outs. McSweeney D10 saw off the challenge from Suso Madrid, Steve Bailey D4 and Rocomora 2×100, D2 taking the hosts tally to 4. Charles Pritchett enjoyed a 55 out plus 100,125 for C.C.’s. McSweeney – Jesus Madrid – MOTM.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT ON JOHN EYRE

l eventually caught up this week, with my dear old pal ” Eyrsey ” as l refer to the Tottenham born, Spurs supporting, septuagenarian. We both have fond memories of North London, recalling as kids, the time we spent at the ” Rec ” ( Lordship Lane recreation ground ) hiring bikes for an old penny a quarter of an hour, manoeuvreing an extensive mini road traffic layout, Great fun! Not to forget, the cheap, day old cakes from the bakers, all kids bought.

Educated in Walthamstow, Eyrsey was a pretty useful schoolboy midfielder, representing the district, even trialing for Watford F.C. before breaking both legs, his dream of pro footy subsequently in tatters.

A plumbing apprenticeship followed, not the kitchen sink / bathroom type, but advanced laboratory plumbing, which eventually led to a career in Cryogenics, ( process of dealing with production and effects of very low temperatures ). Many months were spent in China, Malaysia and Singapore installing Oxygen plants for the British company BOC.

John’s sons, Adam, Russell and Paul live in suburban London, he departing for the Spanish sun some 21 years ago, currently enjoying captains status for the TMGS at Campoamor golf club. Also a cornerstone dart shooter for the Hub, Eyrsey has a sharp sense of humour illustrated by my question ” What one item to take to a desert island .” His response ” a car door,” prompted an inquisitive glance, the answer, “to open the window should it get too hot”. Should have known better.

Eyrsey loves 60’s music and doesn’t need any persuasion to grab the mike for a rendition of either a Marty Wilde or Del Shannon hit and very good he is too. Finally, 35 years on, my old mate would like to revisit the Phillipines and contemplate the changes in a troubled land, where he spent many a working day under the watchful eyes of gun toting vigilantes.