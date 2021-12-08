



By Andrew Atkinson

Torrevieja 2021-22 Winter Pool League are monitoring the fixtures schedule, following concerns with coronovirus, that has seen cases rise.

Chairman Alan Boswell told The Leader: “The Covid-19 concerns started in the last week of November, with three players from a team testing positive, followed by two players from their opposition.

“We will be closely monitoring these situations for the safety of players and bars.”

Cup results

The Torrevieja Winter Pool League Cup semi-final games went ahead with the semi final cup results in Division 1 seeing Office Aces defeat Britannia A 5-1. Fire Station (BW) v Santana A (postponed).

In Division 2, Britannia B suffered a 7-2 defeat against Office Bulls. Fire Station (GW) defeated Santana B 8-1.

In Division 3, Mickey’s Bar lost 5-1 against Laguna, with Oasis defeating Thirsty Boot 5-2.

Jimmy Balfe RIP

It is with regret the announcement of talisman Jimmy Balfe passing away.

“Jimmy Balfe was the first member of our team going back to playing for the Lounge Bar,” said chairman Alan Boswell.

“After its closure Jimmy moved to Bar Britannia, of which had five original players from day one.

“It is sad news, ‘little Jimmy’ the league’s most long standing player and friend has passed. RIP Jimmy, mate,” said Alan.

Condolences came from a plethora of teams following Jimmy’s passing.

Denis Taylor, said: “One of our best friends and mentor. Never complained or had a bad word to say about anyone. Rest in peace Big man. Lovely wife and family thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Sue Alex, said: “Condolences to family and friends from the Fire Station, Green Watch. Our thoughts are with you all.”

John Walters, said: “Condolences to all of Jimmy’s family and friends. Thirsty Boot Bar. R I P Jim.”

Brian Rome said: “Rest in peace Jimmy. Condolences to friends and family. From all at Mickys Inn.”