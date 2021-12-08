AACC Santa Walk from Zenia Boulevard





Its that time of year again when we have our annual Santa Walk in aid of the AACC to help in the fight against cancer.

The event is held every December although last year Covid intervened and we were not able to hold the event.

The walk is Sunday the 12th December and starts and finishes at Zenia Boulevard. The Walk will start at 12.00 mid day but registration will begin at 11.00 am.

Registration is €5 per person but for children under the age of 13 it is fee to enter. All funds raised will be donated to the AACC to help in the fight against cancer. We will also be collecting items of food or hygiene to donate to Reach Out from all those that enter.

Thank you once again for your continued support and on behalf of the Pink Ladies and Panthers