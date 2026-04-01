



The Guardia Civil in the Region of Murcia has investigated two minors in connection with a dangerous incident involving stones being thrown at vehicles travelling on the A-7 motorway near Santomera.

The investigation began in February after several drivers reported being struck by large rocks—some over 20 cm in size—while driving at night. A total of eight vehicles were damaged, with impacts affecting windscreens and bodywork. In some cases, stones even entered the vehicles’ interiors, forcing drivers to take evasive action and causing significant risk, although no injuries were reported.

A traffic patrol responded immediately, confirming debris across the roadway and assisting affected motorists. A coordinated search operation was launched with the support of the Policía Local de Santomera, but the suspects were not initially located.

Given the seriousness of the incident, which could have resulted in fatalities, investigators from the Traffic Safety Unit conducted a detailed inquiry, including a forensic inspection of the scene that helped identify the launch point of the stones. Evidence and witness information later led officers to identify two minors as the alleged perpetrators.

Separately, one of the suspects had filed a report claiming that his mobile phone and electric scooter had been stolen during the incident. Investigators determined that this was false: the phone had been dropped during the escape, and the scooter had been concealed nearby.

Both minors have now been formally investigated and face allegations of offences against road safety and property damage, while one of them is also being investigated for filing a false police report.