



Three suspected members of a roaming theft gang have been arrested in Torrevieja after a string of slick jewellery shop robberies across Spain.

Officers from the Policía Nacional swooped last Thursday (March 26) in a crackdown dubbed Operation Iocus, catching the trio accused of stealing more than €50,000 worth of jewellery in at least eight separate heists.

Posing as Big-Spending Customers

According to police, the gang specialised in so-called “distraction thefts” — walking into jewellery stores pretending to be wealthy clients.

They would ask to view expensive items while flashing thick wads of cash to win the trust of staff. But in moments of distraction, they allegedly snatched as many valuables as possible before making a swift exit.

Crime Spree Across Spain

The investigation began last August after the group was first detected in Zaragoza. Detectives later linked them to crimes in multiple provinces, including Vizcaya, Málaga, Toledo, and Alicante.

Police say the gang operated in a highly organised and coordinated way, with members taking on specific roles during each theft. Their mobile lifestyle allowed them to strike in different cities and avoid detection—until now.

Arrests and Charges

A targeted police operation tracked the suspects down to Torrevieja, where they were arrested. Investigators have also identified additional members believed to have assisted the group.

The three detainees—described as repeat offenders—have appeared before a judge on charges of theft and membership of a criminal organisation. They have since been released on bail pending further proceedings.

Police believe more arrests could follow as the investigation continues.