



Three men aged 28, 33, and 39 have been arrested in connection with a break-in at a country property in Hondón de los Frailes, where a firearm and other valuables were stolen.

According to investigators, the suspects forced entry into the home and took various items, including a hunting shotgun, an air rifle, and approximately 65 kilograms of copper wiring.

The investigation began on 24 February after the burglary was reported. Officers from the Rural Theft Team (ROCA) based in Ibi, working alongside the Investigative Unit of the Aspe police station, led the operation. A site inspection uncovered key evidence that helped identify one of the suspects.

Further inquiries focused on tracking the stolen goods, resulting in the recovery of part of the copper wiring at a local recycling facility. This led to the identification of the remaining suspects.

Between 26 February and 9 March, all three individuals were arrested. Additional items, including the air rifle and copper wiring, were recovered. One of the suspects later surrendered the stolen shotgun to authorities, allowing it to be returned to its rightful owner.

The suspects have been charged with burglary and illegal possession of weapons. They have been released with precautionary measures pending trial after appearing before the court in Novelda.

Summary:

Police arrested three men for breaking into a rural home in Hondón de los Frailes and stealing weapons and copper. Investigators recovered most of the stolen items, including a firearm that was later handed in. The suspects face burglary and weapons charges and await trial under precautionary conditions.