



Elche CF 2-1 Aston Villa

Elche CF claimed an eye-catching victory at Pinatar Arena as they came from behind to beat Aston Villa 2-1 in an encouraging test against one of the Premier League’s form sides.

Taking on Unai Emery’s men was always likely to provide a stern examination, but Elche emerged with real credit after producing a disciplined and spirited display, as well as a result that will do their confidence no harm at an important stage of the campaign.

Villa made the stronger start and looked every inch a side operating at a high level, dictating the tempo and moving the ball with the sort of fluency that has become a hallmark under Emery. Their early authority was rewarded on the half-hour, when Pau Torres rose to head home from a corner and hand the Premier League side a deserved lead.

At that stage, Villa appeared firmly in control, but Elche gradually worked their way back into the contest. The Spanish side tightened up defensively, began to compete better in midfield and showed increasing belief as the game wore on.

Their equaliser arrived through Fede Redondo, who produced a moment of real quality inside the penalty area. Collecting the ball under pressure, he showed neat footwork to evade his marker before guiding a left-footed finish beyond the goalkeeper.

That goal shifted the momentum and Elche finished the stronger of the two sides. With the match seemingly drifting towards a draw, they struck late to seal an impressive win. Tete Morente delivered an inviting cross into the box and Álvaro Rodríguez met it with a thumping header just before the final whistle.

Quite apart from the result, the match represented a valuable exercise for Elche, who were able to give minutes to all available players. Youngsters Joan Mut and Álex Herráiz were also handed opportunities and acquitted themselves well in demanding company.

Images courtesy Pinatar Arena