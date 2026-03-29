



BY CHRIS PEACH

SC Torrevieja CF 1–2 CF Benidorm

Pucho 42′ (pen)

A bumper crowd packed into the Nelson Mandela Stadium for a crucial meeting at the top end of the table, as third-placed SC Torrevieja hosted second-placed CF Benidorm in a high-stakes contest.

Torrevieja manager Piquero, serving the final game of a three-match touchline suspension, was forced into a reshuffle with both of his first-choice strikers unavailable: Matías through injury and Ismail through suspension. Berenguer led the line, supported by Breno, who returned at an opportune moment after injury. Matías was named among the substitutes, although clearly short of full fitness.

Torrevieja made a nervous start and were nearly punished early on when a misplaced pass across the back line gifted Benidorm an opening, only for the danger to be cleared quickly. Another defensive lapse soon followed as goalkeeper Pizana misjudged a long ball, but Abadía recovered superbly to block and clear.

As the first half wore on, the home side began to settle. Caleb was a constant threat out wide, repeatedly beating his full-back and delivering dangerous balls into the area. Despite Torrevieja enjoying more possession, clear chances were at a premium at both ends.

Benidorm took the lead in the 27th minute. A speculative effort from distance was blocked by Conresa, but the rebound fell kindly to a visiting forward, who reacted first to convert from close range.

Torrevieja responded well and felt they should have been awarded a penalty when Breno appeared to be pushed inside the box, but the referee was unmoved.

Their persistence was rewarded just before the interval. Berenguer was fouled inside the six-yard box, and Pucho stepped up to calmly dispatch the resulting penalty in the 42nd minute, bringing Torrevieja level.

Half-time: SC Torrevieja 1–1 CF Benidorm

It was a deserved equaliser for the hosts, although their defensive uncertainty remained a concern.

Benidorm began the second half on the front foot and created the first opening when their striker turned smartly in the area but dragged his effort wide. Torrevieja responded immediately, with Caleb almost catching everyone out as a cross clipped the top of the crossbar.

On the hour mark, Torrevieja made a triple substitution, introducing Matías, Manresa and Ernesto in an attempt to regain control. Instead, Benidorm began to assert themselves.

A poor short corner from Torrevieja sparked a dangerous counter-attack, forcing a save from Pizana before the follow-up struck the post. Moments later, the visitors squandered a golden chance, somehow missing from four yards after a precise cross into the middle. The pressure continued, and Pizana was required again, producing an excellent one-on-one save to keep the scores level.

Benidorm’s winner eventually arrived in the 77th minute. A costly turnover in Torrevieja’s own half allowed the visitors’ number nine to seize possession and curl a superb finish into the top corner, giving Benidorm a deserved advantage.

Torrevieja made a late change, with Pucho replaced by Otman, and pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages. Their closest effort came from Matías, whose spectacular overhead kick rippled the side netting and briefly deceived sections of the crowd into believing it had found the net.

Full-time: SC Torrevieja 1–2 CF Benidorm

In the end, Benidorm claimed all three points from an entertaining and competitive encounter. Torrevieja showed resilience to battle back in the first half, but their defensive mistakes ultimately proved costly. On the balance of clear-cut chances, the visitors were worthy winners.