



Holy Week, or Semana Santa, is one of the most culturally and spiritually significant periods in southern Spain, and nowhere is this more evident than in the Vega Baja del Segura. From Monday 30 March through to Easter Sunday on 5 April 2026, towns across the region -including Orihuela and Torrevieja – become living stages for processions that combine religious devotion, artistic heritage and communal identity.

At the heart of these celebrations are the cofradías (religious brotherhoods), many of which date back centuries. These groups organise daily processions in which elaborately carved religious sculptures, known as pasos, are carried through the streets, accompanied by music, incense and participants dressed as Nazarenos. These hooded figures, clad in traditional robes, embody penitence and anonymity, reinforcing the solemn tone that defines much of the week.

Orihuela: Baroque grandeur and historical ritual

Orihuela, the historic capital of the Vega Baja, hosts one of the most important Semana Santa celebrations in Spain, officially recognised as being of International Tourist Interest. From Monday onwards, processions gradually build in scale and intensity, culminating in the major events of Thursday and Friday.

Throughout the week, the city’s narrow medieval streets provide a dramatic backdrop for the passage of baroque sculptures, many of which originate from the workshop of Francisco Salzillo. These works, dating from the 18th century, are central to the visual identity of Orihuela’s processions and attract thousands of spectators each year.

By midweek, the atmosphere becomes increasingly intense. The Procesión del Silencio on Holy Thursday stands out as one of the most powerful moments: the city falls into near-total silence as candlelit figures move through the darkness. This is followed on Good Friday by the Procesión General, one of the largest in Spain, involving thousands of participants, musicians and multiple brotherhoods.

Holy Saturday introduces one of Orihuela’s most unique traditions—the Caballero Cubierto. This ceremonial figure leads a solemn civic-religious procession and is notably permitted, by ancient papal privilege, to wear a hat inside the church, a rare exception in Catholic ritual.

For the first time, the city of Orihuela has a tourist brochure that compiles the entire program of its Holy Week celebrations. This brochure, produced jointly by the Department of Tourism and Orihuela Cultural, includes the events, processions, and cultural activities taking place during this period. It is available locally at the Orihuela Town Hall and at La Zenia Shopping Centre.

Torrevieja: Coastal devotion and community participation

In contrast to Orihuela’s historic solemnity, Torrevieja offers a more accessible and community-driven version of Semana Santa, though no less rich in tradition. Processions take place daily from Palm Sunday through Easter, with events continuing across the entire week.

From Monday 30 March onward, evening processions depart from the central parish of the Immaculate Conception, moving through the town’s grid-like streets. These events are characterised by strong local participation, including children and families, reflecting the town’s more recent but deeply rooted traditions.

A key highlight occurs on Wednesday with the Encuentro, where two separate processions meet dramatically in the streets, symbolising moments from the Passion narrative. Later in the week, Holy Thursday features the Procesión del Silencio and the Descendimiento, both held late at night, reinforcing the contemplative nature of the occasion.

Good Friday is the focal point in Torrevieja as well, with a large-scale procession involving all local brotherhoods and drawing large crowds. The week concludes early on Easter Sunday with a joyful procession celebrating the Resurrection, marked by music, flowers and a notably lighter atmosphere compared to the preceding days.

The best source of information for the Torrevieja parades can be found online at https://torrevieja.com/events/procesiones-semana-santa-torrevieja-2026/

Beyond the main cities: A shared regional tradition

While Orihuela and Torrevieja dominate in scale and recognition, smaller municipalities across the Vega Baja also play an essential role in preserving Semana Santa traditions.

In Rojales, processions have developed since the early 20th century, inspired by Orihuela’s example. Today, numerous brotherhoods participate in processions held throughout the week, particularly on Palm Sunday, Holy Week evenings and Easter Sunday. These events are deeply embedded in local identity, with strong intergenerational involvement.

Similarly, Pilar de la Horadada (www.visitpilardelahoradada.com/es/evento/5927-semana-santa-2026-pilar-de-la-horadada) and San Fulgencio host smaller but meaningful processions. Although less elaborate, these celebrations reflect the same blend of devotion and community cohesion, reinforcing the idea that Semana Santa is not confined to major urban centres but is a shared cultural phenomenon across the comarca.

A week of transformation

Across the Vega Baja, the progression from Monday to Sunday mirrors a broader emotional journey. Early-week processions are reflective and intimate, midweek events intensify in scale and symbolism, and the culmination on Good Friday represents the peak of solemnity. Easter Sunday then marks a clear transition to celebration, with brighter imagery and a more uplifting tone.

Whether experienced in the historic streets of Orihuela or the coastal avenues of Torrevieja, Semana Santa in the Vega Baja offers a powerful synthesis of religion, art and community life. It is not merely a series of parades, but a deeply rooted cultural expression that continues to shape the identity of the region year after year.