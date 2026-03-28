Home Business FURY OVER CLOSURE OF VITAL COASTAL POST OFFICE A wave of anger is sweeping through the south of Torrevieja as Correos presses ahead with plans to shut one of the area’s busiest post offices, despite fierce local opposition and hundreds of signatures calling for it to stay open. BusinessCommunicationsProvince of AlicanteCosta BlancaHeadlineLegal MattersMembers OnlyNewsTorreviejaWelfare FURY OVER CLOSURE OF VITAL COASTAL POST OFFICE By Staff Reporter - 28/03/2026 0 Share FacebookXWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Membership Required This content is available to members only. Sign up to unlock access or log in if you already have an account. Sign Up Log In RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Rafal Appoints First Female Mayor in Historic Vote Torrevieja Puts Cost of New ‘Hippie’ Craft Market Stalls at €3.5 Million SHOWTIME IN 1979 INSTALLATION OF AI TRAFFIC LIGHTS ON N-332 AT PUNTA PRIMA ROUNDABOUT SET TO CAUSE MAJOR DISRUPTION FROM MONDAY Benejúzar Extends Free Telecare Service to All Residents Over 75 Living Alone Pressure Grows on Orihuela to Remove Franco Honours SAFETY CONCERNS CONTINUE OVER DAMAGED CABO ROIG PROMENADE ACTS Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary Guardia Civil shuts down five ‘cannabis clubs’ in Torrevieja drug crackdown Pilar de la Horadada’s beaches are ready for Easter visitors Spanish botanist behind record-breaking vertical gardens takes his method worldwide Torrevieja unveils 28th Book Fair with packed programme of literary events Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment