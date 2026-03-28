



Rafal has appointed Noemí Cutillas as the first female mayor in the municipality’s history after a plenary session held on Saturday following the resignation of former mayor Manuel Pineda, who has been named Spain’s subdelegate of the Government in Alicante.

During the same session, Pedro Maciá Castillo took office as a new councillor for the Socialist municipal group. Maciá previously served on the council in earlier terms, when he was responsible for Culture.

The vote for mayor was held in line with the legal procedure, with candidates put forward by the Socialist Party and the Popular Party. Noemí Cutillas Martínez was elected by an absolute majority, winning seven votes to four against María Dolores Navarro Cayuelas.

In her first speech as mayor, Cutillas highlighted the historic significance of becoming the first woman to hold the office in Rafal. She said she was fully aware of the responsibility involved and pledged to lead through dialogue, consensus and closeness to residents.

She also promised a practical, people-focused administration, saying that being mayor should mean leaving no one behind. Cutillas thanked Manuel Pineda for his work at the head of the council and congratulated him on his new post.

The session marks the start of a new political chapter in Rafal, combining continuity in local government with a historic milestone for the town.