



Generali hosted its 2026 Expatriates Intermediaries Convention in late February at La Granja de San Ildefonso, in Segovia near Madrid, bringing together more than 80 brokers specialising in the expatriate segment.

The event reaffirmed the insurer’s commitment to what it considers a strategic and rapidly growing market, one that requires specialised expertise and dedicated commercial and technical support.

The convention was opened by Carlos Escudero, CEO of Generali Spain, who highlighted the strong performance of the expatriate customer segment and underlined the decisive role played by specialised intermediaries in building long-term relationships of trust with international clients.

Also taking part were Jorge García, Chief Sales & Distribution Officer; Ramiro Barral, Director of Territorial Organisation; and Rafael Nadales, Territorial Director of Expatriates, who reviewed the evolution of the business over the past year and its contribution to Generali’s overall performance.

During the convention, Generali also presented several initiatives planned for the coming year.

Among the developments announced were an expansion of the product range and new protection solutions — including health, funeral and travel insurance — specifically designed for expatriate customers. The company also outlined digital improvements aimed at simplifying processes for brokers and enhancing the overall experience for international clients.

More than three decades of expertise

Generali’s expatriate customer segment has more than 30 years of experience and offers one of the most comprehensive portfolios available in this segment.

The insurer continues to focus on delivering a differentiated service based on expert advice, multilingual support, flexible products and responsive customer service, reflecting the specific needs of people living and working outside their home country.

With this convention, Generali reinforces its position in a high-value and technically specialised market, where increasing international mobility continues to drive demand for tailored insurance solutions and specialist mediation.

More information about insurance solutions tailored for expatriates living in Spain can be found at generaliexpatriates.es.