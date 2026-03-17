



Clínica Casaverde Alicante will host a free information session later this month aimed at helping families navigate the financial aid and support services available for children requiring neurorehabilitation treatment.

Titled “Guide to Grants and Benefits for Neurorehabilitation Treatments”, the event will take place on 27 March from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the clinic’s facilities in Alicante. The initiative is designed to support families who often face a complex administrative process when seeking specialist therapies for their children.

When a child requires neurorehabilitation, families must frequently deal not only with the emotional and medical challenges but also with a complicated network of paperwork and procedures in order to access financial assistance and social support. The aim of this session is to simplify that process and provide clear guidance on how to obtain available resources.

A “Family to Family” Approach

What makes the event distinctive is its practical, experience-based perspective. Rather than being delivered purely by professionals, the main presentation will be given by the father of one of the clinic’s patients, who will share his personal experience navigating the administrative system.

Through his story, he will explain the steps he followed, the obstacles encountered and the solutions that ultimately helped his family access the support they needed. Organisers hope this peer-to-peer approach will offer practical insight and reassurance to other families facing similar challenges.

The session will also include the participation of the clinic’s PATI professional (Integral Patient Care Specialist), who will provide technical guidance, answer questions and offer personalised advice to attendees.

Key Topics

During the two-hour meeting, participants will receive practical guidance on several important issues, including:

Available financial and social benefits and which organisations manage them

and which organisations manage them Practical tips for dealing with administrative procedures and reducing bureaucratic stress

and reducing bureaucratic stress Local resources and support services available in the Alicante province

available in the Alicante province An open discussion forum where families can share experiences and raise specific questions

The event is free and open to the public, although it is particularly recommended for families with children who may benefit from neurorehabilitation therapies.

Event Details

Date: 27 March 2026

27 March 2026 Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

4:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Clínica Casaverde Alicante

Clínica Casaverde Alicante Registration: Advance registration is required through the clinic’s website.

About Casaverde Neuro

The Grupo Casaverde has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare sector, operating an extensive network of hospital and outpatient centres across several Spanish regions including Madrid, Extremadura, Murcia and the Valencian Community. Its specialised division, Casaverde Neuro, focuses on neurological rehabilitation for both adults and children.