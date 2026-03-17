



The Rafal City Council has approved its 2026 General Budget, totalling €3.9 million, during the latest municipal plenary session. The accounts, backed by the governing group of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party and with the abstention of the People’s Party, aim to strengthen essential services, social support programmes and local investment while maintaining financial stability.

Mayor Manuel Pineda, who also oversees municipal finances, described the budget as “realistic, balanced and responsible,” ensuring the council continues to operate within its income levels while improving services for residents.

The new budget represents a €100,000 increase (2.6%) compared with the previous year. Municipal income is expected to rise mainly through higher direct taxes, updated public service fees and increased state transfers. The council also forecasts an additional €153,900 in fees and public charges, linked to adjustments in services such as sewerage, examination fees and sports facilities.

On the expenditure side, staff costs account for €1.44 million, while €1.8 million has been allocated for goods and services required to maintain everyday municipal operations. These include key external contracts such as home assistance services, waste management and water supply.

The council has also strengthened its commitment to community organisations and social support. Subsidies totalling €157,538 will be distributed to local groups in areas such as culture, commerce, sport and social welfare, while €158,315 is earmarked for social assistance and tax relief measures.

The budget also includes €169,558 for investment projects, including upgrades to sports facilities, the creation of a new children’s park and the purchase of land for future development.

According to the mayor, the budget will ensure the continued delivery of essential services such as water supply, waste collection, street lighting and public spaces, while supporting cultural and social activities across the municipality.