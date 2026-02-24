



Real Murcia have appointed Curro Torres as their new head coach following the dismissal of Adrián Colunga, with the clear objective of driving the team into the promotion play-offs before the end of the season.

According to AS, Torres has signed on until the campaign’s conclusion and will take charge at the Nueva Condomina with immediate effect. He becomes the third manager of Murcia’s 2025–26 project, after Joseba Etxeberria and Colunga, who had been promoted from the club’s B team.

The new manager was presented on Tuesday with a clear message of ambition, energy, and commitment upon his arrival at the club. The Valencian coach made no secret of the responsibility he assumes in this new chapter.

“ I’m joining a big club and I know there are high expectations ,” he stated in his first remarks, aware of the club’s historical weight and the pressure that comes with the project. Torres asserted that he didn’t need much convincing to accept the offer: “I didn’t need to be persuaded, the badge alone makes you decide,” he emphasized, highlighting the symbolism and stature of Real Murcia .

Torres returns to Murcia with a mixed personal history at the club, having endured a brief and difficult spell there as a player. As a coach, however, his most stable and successful periods came away from Spain. He spent three seasons with Valencia CF Mestalla, overseeing 120 matches, before moving to Estonian giants FCI Levadia.

In Estonia, Torres built a strong reputation, taking charge of 133 games and leading Levadia to a league title, a domestic cup and a Super Cup, while also competing in Champions League and Europa Conference League qualifying rounds.

His career in Spain has been more turbulent. Torres was dismissed during spells at Lorca FC, Córdoba CF, CD Lugo and Cultural Leonesa, arriving mid-season in several cases — a scenario similar to the challenge he now faces at Real Murcia. He also had a short, six-match stint with Croatian side NK Istra.

Despite the mixed record, Murcia’s hierarchy believe Torres’ experience of high-pressure situations and promotion battles can help steady the side during the decisive final stretch of the season.

Torres is expected to take charge in the coming hours and will make his debut on Sunday in a crucial clash against Villarreal CF B. The Yellow Submarine’s reserves are direct rivals for the play-off places and currently sit six points ahead of Murcia, making the encounter a pivotal test of the new coach’s immediate impact.