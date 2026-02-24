



Fire crews moved swiftly on Sunday to prevent a serious blaze in the heart of Pilar de la Horadada from spreading to neighbouring homes after a fire tore through an abandoned property on Calle Maestro Marqués just 50 metres back from Valle Mayor.

The alarm was raised via 112, prompting an immediate response from the Provincial Fire Consortium of Alicante. Seven firefighters from the Torrevieja station were deployed to number 27 Maestro Marqués Street, where they were met by heavy smoke and flames pouring from the two-storey house.

Local Police were first on the scene, confirming the building was uninhabited. Despite this, officers warned that adjoining properties were at risk. Traffic was quickly closed and a security perimeter established while firefighters battled the blaze.

Crews focused on containing the fire and shielding nearby dwellings. Once the flames were brought under control, mechanical ventilation was used to clear thick smoke from the area. The house itself was completely gutted by fire and smoke damage.

The operation was coordinated by Pilar de la Horadada Local Police alongside Civil Protection and the Civil Guard. No injuries were reported.