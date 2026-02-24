



The Ukraine Men’s National Rugby Sevens Team has confirmed its participation in the 39th Villajoyosa International Rugby Sevens, to be held on May 23 and 24, 2026, in what promises to be one of the strongest editions in the tournament’s long history.

Ukraine’s return carries special significance. The national side previously lifted the trophy in 2008, and will once again look to leave its mark on the prestigious sevens event, which has become a fixed date on the international rugby calendar.

This year’s tournament is shaping up to be a showcase of elite rugby sevens. A total of 20 teams will take part, including 15 senior national teams, a level of participation that organisers believe could make the 2026 edition the highest-quality Villajoyosa Sevens to date.

Among the returning teams is the China National Rugby Sevens Team, while a notable new addition is Kazakhstan National Rugby Sevens Team, who will be represented in both the men’s and women’s competitions, further underlining the event’s growing international reach.

The action will take place at the Rugby Stadium in Villajoyosa, a venue that has hosted generations of memorable sevens clashes and continues to attract top-level teams from across Europe and beyond.

The tournament enjoys strong institutional backing, with support from the Villajoyosa City Council, the Valencian Regional Government, the Alicante Provincial Council and the Valencian Community Rugby Federation. Organisation of the event is once again in the hands of the Costa Blanca Rugby Club, whose work has been key to the tournament’s sustained growth and international reputation.

For fans unable to attend in person, the entire competition will be broadcast live on Nostresport TV, ensuring global coverage of one of Spain’s most iconic rugby sevens tournaments.

With former champions returning, new national teams joining the line-up and a packed international field confirmed, the 39th Villajoyosa International Rugby Sevens is already being billed as a must-watch event in the 2026 rugby calendar.