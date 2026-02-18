



Portugal has become the latest European country to move decisively toward restricting children’s access to social media, after parliament approved a bill raising the minimum age for independent use of online platforms to 16.

Under the new legislation, children aged 13 to 15 will only be allowed to access social networks with explicit and verified consent from their parents or legal guardians. Children under 13 will be barred entirely from platforms, services, games and applications covered by the law. The current legal threshold, which allows access from the age of 13, will therefore be significantly tightened.

The bill applies to major social networks such as Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, but excludes private messaging services like WhatsApp, which is widely used by parents to stay in contact with their children. Platforms that permit access to minors aged 13 to 16 will be required to introduce safeguards to reduce exposure to violence, sexual content, addictive gaming mechanics and manipulated images or videos.

Account creation will also be restricted. Children under 13 will be unable to open accounts, while those aged 13 to 16 will need age verification through Portugal’s Digital Mobile Key system or an equivalent mechanism that confirms age without revealing additional personal data.

Oversight of the new rules is expected to fall to the National Communications Authority (Anacom) and the National Data Protection Commission (CNPD). However, opposition parties raised concerns during parliamentary debates about enforceability, privacy risks, data collection and the ease with which young users might bypass restrictions using VPNs. One MP criticised the bill as an attack on personal freedoms.

Portugal’s move reflects a wider international trend driven by mounting concern over the impact of social media on children’s mental health and development. Australia has already introduced a nationwide ban for under-16s, while France recently approved restrictions for under-15s. Denmark, Italy and Spain are also pursuing similar measures, with further legislation in preparation across Europe.

Photo by Kampus Production