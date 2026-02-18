



Author and political commentator Peter Houghton announces the worldwide release of his powerful new non-fiction book, Broken Promises: Betrayed and Forgotten, a hard-hitting examination of the growing crisis facing Britain’s older generation.

Available now in Hardback, Paperback, and Kindle editions through major global retailers, the book confronts what Houghton describes as “a systematic neglect of those who built the modern United Kingdom.” Drawing on extensive research, personal testimony, and economic analysis, Broken Promises challenges official narratives surrounding pensions, welfare priorities, and the treatment of retirees in one of the world’s wealthiest nations.

At a time when millions of pensioners face rising living costs, reduced benefits, and increasing social isolation, the book asks difficult questions about national priorities and political accountability.

“This is not just a book about pensions,” Houghton says. “It is about dignity, fairness, and the moral obligation a country has to the generation that built it. A society can be judged by how it treats its elderly — and right now, Britain should be asking itself some hard questions.”

Broken Promises: Betrayed and Forgotten explores:

• The erosion of pension security and the uncertainty surrounding the Triple Lock

• Rising elder poverty and the impact of energy costs and inflation

• Cuts to support systems such as heating allowances and social care

• The emotional toll of isolation, loneliness, and invisibility

• The widening gap between political rhetoric and lived reality

Blending investigative journalism with human stories, the book paints a stark picture of a generation increasingly left behind by policy decisions and shifting economic priorities. Houghton argues that what is unfolding is not an isolated issue but a structural problem with long-term consequences for social cohesion.

The release forms part of Houghton’s broader body of socio-political work examining governance, accountability, and social justice across Britain and Europe. Known for his direct style and willingness to confront uncomfortable truths, he has built a readership that spans both political and generational divides.

Early readers have described the book as “timely,” “unflinching,” and “essential reading for policymakers as well as families.”

Beyond diagnosis, Broken Promises also calls for a national conversation about intergenerational fairness and sustainable policy reform, urging leaders to reconsider how prosperity and responsibility are shared across society.

The book is available worldwide through:

Amazon • Barnes & Noble • Apple Books • Kobo • Google Books • Waterstones • Chapters Indigo • IngramSpark distribution network — and more than 100 international retailers.

Pricing:

Hardback: £26.99 – Paperback: £16.99 – Kindle: £6.99

As debates over pensions, public spending, and demographic change intensify, Broken Promises: Betrayed and Forgotten arrives as both a warning and a call to action.

“Ignoring this crisis will not make it disappear,” Houghton adds. “The longer we look away, the more expensive — economically and morally — the consequences will become.”