



Brushing your teeth more frequently may do far more than protect your smile. According to experts, rigorous oral hygiene plays a crucial role in safeguarding overall health and may even reduce the risk of serious conditions such as dementia and arthritis.

New research suggests that brushing at least three times a day, combined with regular dental check-ups, can lower the risk of developing more than 50 systemic diseases. Scientists have long recognised the link between oral health and general wellbeing, with earlier studies connecting bacteria from gum disease to Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, cardiovascular illness, diabetes and other chronic conditions.

The issue was highlighted by an international panel of specialists at the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) annual conference, held last week in Arizona. Speaking at a session entitled The Mouth as a Gateway to Overall Health, Professor Alpdogan Kantarci of the University of Minnesota’s School of Dentistry underscored the growing body of evidence.

“We now believe that maintaining healthy teeth may be associated with a reduced risk of more than 50 systemic conditions,” he said. “Research shows that people with mild to moderate disease who brush regularly, take care of their teeth, and attend dental appointments for advanced cleanings demonstrate significantly better cognitive responses.”

Kantarci identified periodontitis—an aggressive form of gum disease—as a key risk factor linked to conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and dementia. When bacteria from oral infections enter the bloodstream and reach the brain, they can cause chronic inflammation. This process may prompt the immune system to attack the joints and accelerate the formation of plaques that disrupt neurotransmitters, contributing to cognitive decline.

While researchers stress that there is no definitive evidence proving that gum disease directly causes dementia or arthritis, the associations are increasingly difficult to ignore.

Global disparities in dental care further complicate the picture. A 2022 study ranked Norway as the most dentally conscious country, while Serbia, Latvia and Poland scored lowest. The Netherlands led the way in dental attendance, whereas Portugal, Ireland and the UK reported some of the poorest rates of regular check-ups.

Experts point to a complex mix of socioeconomic factors behind these gaps, including high treatment costs, long waiting lists and limited access to services. Older people are particularly affected: Eurostat figures from 2024 show that EU residents aged 65 and over report significantly higher levels of unmet dental needs than those aged 16 to 44.

Lifestyle factors also play a major role. Referring to the UK’s obesity epidemic, Kantarci warned that heavy reliance on ultra-processed foods in the Western world is taking a toll on oral health.

“People assume we have better access to dental care,” he said, “but the reality is that processed food, soft diets, lack of exercise and obesity are predisposing us to poor dental health—often more so than in other parts of the world.”

The message from experts is clear: caring for your teeth is not merely a cosmetic concern, but a vital investment in long-term health.

Photo by Kampus Production