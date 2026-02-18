



The Orihuela City Council has reminded residents that the deadline to apply for reductions on the household rubbish collection tax (RSU) expires on 31 March 2026, urging families not to miss out on vital savings.

The measure is aimed at easing the financial burden on households, but the council has stressed that discounts are not applied automatically and must be requested before the cut-off date. Councillor for Street Cleaning and RSU, Rocío Ortuño, said the system allows the tax to be adjusted to the real economic situation of each home, giving priority to those who need the most support.

Municipal estimates suggest that thousands of Orihuela families could benefit, including single-parent and large families, people with disabilities or dependants, households receiving social assistance and victims of gender-based violence.

Under the local ordinance, reductions range from 20% to 70%, depending on income and social circumstances. The highest 70% discount is reserved for the most vulnerable residents, such as those receiving the Valencian Inclusion Income, the Minimum Living Income, non-contributory pensions or other welfare benefits.

Residents wishing to apply must do so through SUMA Gestión Tributaria at its offices on Calle Mancebería 13, where specific guidance on the procedure is available.

The council is urging anyone who may qualify to check their eligibility and submit their application before 31 March, warning that late requests will not be accepted.