



A beautiful February day heading north to the Wolf’s Wateringhole set in the hills west of Alicante. So nice to get some well-needed sunshine after some wet and windy weather. A much smaller field for some strange reason – who knows why, eh?

The course was in better condition than we had anticipated from members’ comments who had played there recently, the greens had been spiked but didn’t impede too much on some great scores (see below).

Due to the smaller field, we were quickly back (not a term used very often in Society golf!) to the clubhouse for the presentation which again was super speedy with the results as follows.

One “Two” from a chip-in for Sean Nevin on the 8th taking the whole pot. Nearest the Pins went to Barry “BTB” Roehrig (7th), Peter Harding (8th), Denis Ryan (12th), Martin Readman (16th) and nobody on the 17th!

Whilst having the best score of the day the last time he played, he ended up with the not-so-best score of the day today taking the McBride Bottle was the only Font del Llop member, Charles Jones – but at a very healthy 90 years of age – I can only congratulate him either way. Meanwhile, Normal Padmore (being a regular football card winner) took the pot this week with Huddersfield. On to this week’s winners:

Gold: Dave Rowe (39 points and best score of the day)

Silver: Dave Friedman (38 points)

Bronze: Terry Sharley (37 points)

Next week we head inland to Altorreal.

Keep up to date with SMGS at www.smgs.org. Sponsorship opportunities are available for upcoming games. If interested, contact smgs91info@gmail.com. We are also proud to be supported by Michaela Schmidt at www.golf-hotspots.com for all your golf travel needs.

This week we donated €176 to our member, Norman Padmore, for his grandson, Luke Rossiter, who is raising money to undertake a huge challenge once he finishes his chemotherapy https://tinyurl.com/4dxx4htu – we wish him all the best.

Winners pictured (L–R): Dave Friedman (Silver), Dave Rowe (Gold), Terry Sharley (Bronze), Charles Jones (“McBride Bottle”), Mick Pryke (Captain) and Sean Nevin (“Twos” pot). Well done all!