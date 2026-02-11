



Melody Makers Singing Group Quesada are holding an OPEN DAY for new members on THURSDAY 26th FEBRUARY, 1.30pm to 3.30pm at The Club, Calle Toledo 24, Quesada, 03170.

If you love to sing and are looking for a friendly group to join, why not come along and join us for an informative afternoon. We are a mixed group, featuring both male and female voices, singing a wide variety of songs and we are always expanding our repertoire. Our aim is to continuously improve our singing skills, help to raise money for local charities and create a fun and friendly atmosphere.

At the Open Day you can hear all about what we do, our charity work and what we have planned in the coming months.

You can talk to existing members in a relaxed atmosphere over a drink and enjoy free cake, made by our very own Mary Berry duo.

There’s no audition and the first rehearsal is free for every new member, with only a nominal weekly charge thereafter. If you are unable to make it on the 26th don’t worry, just come along any Thursday before 1.30pm.

For further information check out our Facebook page Melody Makers Singing Group Quesada or alternatively get in touch with us by email at MMspain2025@outlook.com, we look forward to seeing you!