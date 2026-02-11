



The Guardia Civil has cracked a spate of bicycle and electric scooter thefts in Torrevieja after uncovering a hoard of stolen vehicles crammed inside a town-centre flat.

As part of Operation Pandora49, officers arrested a 45-year-old man accused of stealing high-end bicycles and e-scooters across Torrevieja and surrounding areas. During a search of his home, police recovered 35 bicycles, 18 electric scooters and five chargers.

The investigation began in January after a local resident reported the theft of two high-value bicycles from the patio of his home. Following enquiries, officers traced the stolen bikes to a nearby property.

When officers attended the building, they spotted a man wheeling a top-range bicycle that perfectly matched the description of one of the stolen items. He was unable to prove legal ownership. The victim was contacted and immediately confirmed the bike was his.

Police also received information suggesting the suspect’s home was being used as a storage site for stolen property. When officers informed the man that the bicycle would be seized for checks, he allegedly became aggressive and obstructed police, leading to his arrest for robbery with force, as well as serious resistance and disobedience.

A subsequent search of the flat revealed scenes described by officers as “chaotic”. The small apartment was packed floor to ceiling with bicycles, while the electric scooters were piled inside the bathtub.

After giving a statement, the suspect was released pending a court summons. All recovered items have been placed at the disposal of the courts.

So far, seven thefts have been officially solved, all in Torrevieja, but police believe more victims may come forward.

The Guardia Civil is urging anyone who thinks their bicycle or e-scooter may have been stolen to contact Torrevieja Guardia Civil station on 965 71 01 13, bringing serial numbers, photos or any proof of ownership to help reclaim recovered property.