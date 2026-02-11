



ACTS Community Theatre has confirmed the venue and performance dates for its next production, the hit farce Drinking Habits by Tom Smith.

The show will be staged at the Benijófar Cultural Centre on Wednesday 14, Thursday 15 and Friday 16 May, with a prompt 7.30pm curtain-up each evening. Ticket outlet details will be announced shortly.

Audience members are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a pre-show drink and purchase raffle tickets ahead of what promises to be a highly entertaining night at the theatre.

Described by the group as one of the funniest productions they have ever staged, Drinking Habits is a fast-paced farce packed with twists, surprises and comic misunderstandings. The production is being directed by Julia Parker, who has recently joined ACTS and brings strong experience and fresh energy to the group.

The action unfolds inside a convent where a group of seemingly pious nuns are secretly producing and selling wine to keep the convent financially afloat. Unaware of the ruse, the Mother Superior believes the sisters are successfully marketing grape juice. Chaos ensues when undercover reporters arrive to investigate the convent’s award-winning wine, leading to mistaken identities, revelations from the past and even a touch of romance.

ACTS promises audiences will not be disappointed by this lively and irreverent comedy.

The group also welcomes new members in any capacity. Anyone interested in getting involved is invited to contact ACTS chairman Julie Irvine at irvinejulie90@gmail.com.