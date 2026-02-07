Scotland and N Ireland Under-17 Teams arrive at Pinatar Arena





Around half a dozen under-17 national teams will descend on the Costa Cálida later this month, with Pinatar Arena confirming it will host an international youth training camp from February 15 to 23.

Football federations from Norway, Sweden, Scotland, Poland and Northern Ireland have once again chosen the Murcia region to prepare for upcoming international commitments, while Estonia will make its debut appearance in the Region of Murcia.

All matches will be played at the Pinatar Arena complex in San Pedro del Pinatar, offering fans the chance to follow the progress of some of the most promising young talents in European football. Several fixtures will also be broadcast live, further promoting both the Region of Murcia and Pinatar Arena as leading football destinations.

The six participating teams are expected to generate more than 1,000 overnight stays across the Mar Menor and San Pedro del Pinatar during the nine-day event, reinforcing Pinatar Arena’s status as a hub for international football and highlighting its growing role in boosting off-season tourism along the Costa Cálida.