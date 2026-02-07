Former Orihuela Mayor Faces Trial Over €800,000 Football Club Aid





The former mayor of Orihuela, Mónica Lorente, went on trial last Thursday over allegations of misappropriating more than €800,000 in public funds to benefit local football club Orihuela CF.

Lorente, along with two former PP councillors, is facing the Seventh Section of the Provincial Court of Alicante in Elche.

Also on trial are a municipal employee, an auditor, and two former presidents and a former secretary of Orihuela CF. They are accused of irregularities in the awarding, payment, and use of subsidies from the city council during the 2007–2008 and 2008–2009 seasons.

The Prosecutor’s Office claims the subsidies resulted in a public loss of €824,000 and alleges the officials acted to benefit the football club’s leaders rather than the public interest. The case is being treated as continuous crimes of administrative prevarication, embezzlement of public funds, and prohibited negotiations by public officials. Prosecutors are seeking eight years in prison for each defendant.

Lorente has already been recently convicted in the Brugal waste management contract case, which saw her sentenced alongside eight others.