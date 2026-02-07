Three Arrested in San Vicente After 26 V-16 Safety Beacons stolen from cars overnight





The Guardia Civil has arrested three men in connection with a wave of 26 car break-ins in San Vicente del Raspeig, which occurred during the early hours of 26–27 January.

Officers say the thieves targeted vehicles in a small urban area over a short period, smashing windows and stealing cash, personal items, and work tools. A striking pattern emerged: the suspects were systematically stealing V-16 safety beacons, which became mandatory in Spain from 1 January and are in high demand on the black market.

The suspects, all from Ibi and with previous criminal records, were identified through careful analysis of their modus operandi, surveillance, and tracking of their movements. Investigators faced challenges due to the suspects’ frequent changes of residence and lack of employment, requiring multiple operations to confirm their involvement.

After recovering many stolen items and returning them to grateful owners, the Guardia Civil moved in on 3 February to arrest the trio. They are now facing charges for 26 counts of theft with force and were released under precautionary measures pending further proceedings.

The operation, dubbed Roibi, has restored calm to the town after the crime spree sparked public alarm. Authorities also urged residents to record the serial numbers of V-16 beacons and register them in official apps to aid recovery if stolen.