Águilas Resident Investigated for Animal Cruelty After Dog Found in Critical Condition





Spain’s Guardia Civil is investigating a resident of Águilas (Murcia) on suspicion of animal cruelty after a dog was found living in filthy conditions and suffering from serious untreated infections, requiring urgent hospitalisation.

The case came to light following a tip-off from members of the public, prompting officers from SEPRONA (the Nature Protection Service) to inspect a property in the town.

Inside the patio of the home, officers discovered a small mixed-breed dog, similar to a Yorkshire terrier, kept outdoors with no food or water, surrounded by excrement and dirt. The animal had no microchip, no vaccination record and no mandatory treatments.

A veterinary examination revealed severely matted and dirty fur, an infected skin wound, hair loss, and signs of systemic infection, linked to an advanced untreated dental condition. Blood tests showed significant leukocytosis, confirming a serious infection.

Due to its condition, the dog was admitted urgently to a veterinary hospital.

SEPRONA officers have now formally identified and investigated the animal’s custodian for alleged animal abuse through neglect, and legal proceedings have been opened. The dog has been placed under the care of Águilas Town Hall, which is now responsible for its treatment and welfare.

The Guardia Civil highlighted that the operation forms part of its ongoing #YoSiPuedoContarlo campaign, aimed at encouraging citizens to report animal abuse and promoting responsible pet ownership. Authorities stressed that animal mistreatment is a criminal offence under Spanish law.

Anyone aware of animal abuse or abandonment is urged to contact the Guardia Civil on 062 or via seprona@guardiacivil.org.