Orihuela Health Department Scraps Paper Complaint Forms





The UGT union has criticised the Orihuela Health Department for removing in-person complaint forms at its health centres.

Under the new system, patients can only submit complaints online or in person at Vega Baja Hospital, a move the union says disadvantages elderly and digitally inexperienced users. Those unable to use the website must now travel to the hospital to file a written complaint.

UGT described the change as “hiding, silencing, and obstructing” the voices of patients and staff, and warned it may breach national and regional regulations guaranteeing patient rights and access to public services.

The union has called on the Regional Ministry of Health to reverse the policy and ensure that all residents can submit complaints easily and safely, maintaining quality and accessible healthcare across Orihuela’s health centres.