Masa Rental to Invest €10 Million in New Four-Star Hotel in Torrevieja





Masa Rental Socimi has announced plans to invest €10 million in a four-star superior hotel in the centre of Torrevieja, opposite the new leisure area at the port on Avenida de La Libertad. The establishment, which will feature 79 rooms, will be managed by the Eurostars chain, part of Spain’s Hotusa Group, under a firm lease agreement.

The project will see the demolition of the current three-storey building on the 500-square-metre plot, with a new Interior Reform Plan (PRI) approved by the Torrevieja City Council to allow increased building height for hotel use. Masa Rental, which continues the construction and real estate legacy of the Masa Group, has previously developed thousands of tourist homes across the Alicante province.

Once complete, the hotel will be the town’s second four-star establishment and the first located in the heart of Torrevieja, with views over the bay. The main façade will face the area of the former Paseo de La Libertad promenade, while the rear will front Calle Diego Hernández.

The hotel forms part of a wider €100 million investment in Torrevieja’s port area. Private and public spending includes over €50 million from the leisure centre concessionaire and more than €40 million in public contracts for redevelopment. Works involve pedestrianisation of Avenida de La Libertad, refurbishment of Muelle Mínguez, the Customs building area, an access ramp to the leisure centre, and the renovation of the elevated promenade above the port breakwater.

Torrevieja currently has thirteen hotels, including eight three-star and one four-star, offering around 1,800 beds across 900 rooms. The new development will bring the total to nearly 1,000 rooms, alongside renovations of the Lloyds Club aparthotel and Masa Internacional (formerly the Berlin).

The City Council showcased the project at the recent Fitur International Tourism Fair, presenting it as a municipal initiative. In reality, it is a private real estate development supported by regulatory measures, including amendments to the General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) designed to promote hotel activity. This is part of a broader effort, alongside the regional government, to transform over 70,000 square metres of the bay’s waterfront into a tourism and hospitality hub.

The agreement marks a significant step in strengthening Torrevieja’s hotel infrastructure. The town, with 60,000 second homes and around 6,000 registered tourist apartments accommodating 30,000 beds, has traditionally relied on holiday homes as a driver for tourism.

Masa Rental’s project reflects renewed investor confidence after years of stalled developments. Other hotel upgrades in the municipality include the Lloyds Club and Masa Internacional, while the Eden Rock Hotel is also being refurbished into a three-star facility.

Meanwhile, several developers have requested urban planning certificates for plots on Avenida de Francisco Casanovas and Calle Patricio Zammit, allowing towers up to 30 storeys in a non-beachfront residential area. These plots are among the few in Torrevieja exempt from recent Supreme Court restrictions on coastal development.