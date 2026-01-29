Cabo Roig Community Gears Up for St Patrick’s Day 2026





The Cabo Roig St. Patrick’s Day Parade, first launched in 2011 by a small group of local businesses with the support of the Irish expatriate community, has grown from modest beginnings into one of Europe’s most celebrated St. Patrick’s Day events.

What began as a local parade has since evolved into the largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in mainland Europe, attracting tens of thousands of locals, expats, and visitors who travel especially to experience the festivities. Free to attend and suitable for all ages, it remains a truly inclusive celebration.

Cabo Roig, on Spain’s Costa Blanca, is best known for its stunning beaches and relaxed atmosphere, but on parade day the resort is transformed. The famous Cabo Roig strip becomes a vibrant sea of green, with bunting, banners, and Irish flags lining the streets. From approximately 1pm, the strip and Calle del Mar close to traffic, creating the perfect setting for a day of celebration.

Now firmly established as a major social and cultural highlight for the Orihuela Costa region, the parade goes beyond celebrating Irish heritage. It brings communities together and provides a significant boost to local businesses.

This year the parade takes place on Sunday 15 March, stepping off at approximately 3pm from Calle del Mar. In 2025, around 66 groups took part, including colourful floats, vintage cars, a wide array of motorcycles, marching bands, traditional Irish pipers travelling from Ireland, jugglers, stilt walkers, costumed performers, Irish and Spanish dancers, and children’s groups—creating a festive, energetic, and family-friendly atmosphere.

Over the years, the event has welcomed famous Irish guests, well-known musicians, and local dignitaries. Many of the floats and performances reflect not only Irish traditions but also the rich multicultural identity of Cabo Roig, blending Spanish flair with Irish spirit.

The celebrations continue long after the parade ends, with local bars hosting live music and DJs late into the night, ensuring St. Patrick’s Day in Cabo Roig is remembered well beyond the final float.

The organisers extend sincere thanks to Orihuela Town Hall, the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, local police, ambulance services, and the Spanish community, whose continued support and cooperation are essential to the success of the event.

Get Involved

The planning committee is currently seeking local businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities, as well as local groups, performers, and volunteers who would like to participate or assist before and during the parade.

Contact:

Event Manager Natasha Oliver …. WhatsApp: +34 634 024 010 …. Email: corporatefiestas@gmail.com …. Facebook: St. Patrick’s Day Parade Cabo Roig