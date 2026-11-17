



Pilar de la Horadada has presented a programme offering free specialist nutrition support to children aged 3 to 14, with priority given to families facing social or financial hardship.

The council’s health department outlined the Nutripeke programme on 13 November at the Torrevieja Health Department’s third Community Health Conference, held in San Miguel de Salinas.

Nutripeke aims to encourage healthy eating from an early age and prevent childhood obesity. The council works with primary care paediatric services and a nutrition specialist to give children individual advice and follow up on their progress. Families also receive practical guidance on improving meals at home.

The Valencian regional health department awarded the council €2,348.40 to support the project through a grant scheme that helps people in vulnerable circumstances access health services and prevention programmes.