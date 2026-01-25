Matias Double keeps Torrevieja in the Hunt





SC Torrevieja 2 – 1 Alberic Sucemart (Torry goals Matias 16,45)

By Chris Peach

After two successive draws, second-placed SC Torrevieja knew victory was essential to keep the pressure on league leaders Benidorm. The task was never going to be straightforward, however, as 12th-placed Alberic Sucemart arrived with confidence, having beaten Piqueros’ men 2–0 in the reverse fixture last September. Recent disciplinary issues meant Torrevieja welcomed Morales back into the starting XI, but Álex missed out after seeing red in last weekend’s draw at Tháder.

Torry almost made the perfect start, with Matías seemingly through on goal inside two minutes, only for the assistant referee to raise his flag for offside. It appeared a harsh decision, as the ball had rebounded off a Sucemart defender.

The striker was at the heart of everything early on, later trying his luck with a speculative 25-yard volley that flew just over the bar as the opening quarter remained goalless. Breno then broke down the left and delivered an inviting cross, but it was just too high for Ismail, who couldn’t get enough on the ball to divert it goalwards.

The breakthrough arrived on 16 minutes. A long ball forward caught out the Alberic Sucemart defence, and Matías reacted quickest. Showing composure beyond the chaos, he rounded the onrushing goalkeeper and calmly rolled the ball into the empty net to make it 1–0.

Torrevieja were nearly caught cold immediately after, with Pizarro forced into a smart save, tipping a well-struck effort wide of the post. At the other end, Matías continued to torment the visitors’ back line, beating his man and drilling a low ball across the six-yard box, with Ismail sliding in just inches short of a tap-in.

Chances came at both ends in an open first half. Alberic Sucemart squandered a promising opportunity by volleying well over the bar, while Torry should have doubled their lead when a corner wasn’t dealt with. The ball dropped kindly for Loel, but the young midfielder fired straight at the goalkeeper when either side would surely have resulted in a goal.

Torrevieja eventually got their second just before the break. Caleb controlled a difficult pass on the right, beat his full-back and drove into the area, forcing a sharp save at the near post. The rebound fell to Matías on the edge of the box, and with the aid of a slight deflection, the in-form striker lobbed the keeper to make it 2–0 on 45 minutes.

Half-time: SC Torrevieja 2–0 Alberic Sucemart

Torry had been the better side, but Matías was the difference — a standout performer in a dominant opening 45 minutes.

The visitors struck back early in the second half with what proved to be the goal of the game. Just four minutes after the restart, a stunning volley from the edge of the box flew past Pizarro, who had no chance, reducing the deficit to 2–1.

Matías went in search of his hat-trick soon after, firing narrowly wide with a left-footed effort that rippled the side netting. Caleb then tested the Sucemart keeper with a powerful strike from distance, though it was straight at the stopper.

Ismail missed a golden opportunity to restore Torry’s two-goal cushion. Gálvez did brilliantly to break forward and slide the striker through, but one-on-one with the keeper, Ismail dragged his finish well wide of the post.

Piqueros made changes on 65 minutes, with Loel and Caleb replaced by Berenguer and Abadía. As the game entered its final quarter, Torrevieja continued to control possession but struggled to find the decisive third goal.

With 15 minutes remaining, there were loud appeals for a penalty as Matías appeared to be dragged down while attacking a corner, but the referee waved away the protests from players and bench alike. Gálvez came closest late on, seeing a goal-bound effort bravely blocked by a defender.

A final substitution followed on 85 minutes, as the injured Morales limped off to be replaced by Otman.

Despite late pressure, Torrevieja saw out the game to secure a vital victory.

Full-time: SC Torrevieja 2–1 Alberic Sucemart

A good win for Torry, who controlled the match but were unable to kill it off with a third goal. Crucially, they claimed all three points and kept the pressure firmly on at the top of the league.